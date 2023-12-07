Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, reached Manipur on Wednesday and interacted with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said a press release.

During the meeting with the Governor and CM, Lt General Kalita discussed the current security scenario in the state of Manipur and various aspects related to strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of Manipur.

During his meeting with the Governor and CM, the Eastern Army Commander was accompanied by the Army Commander of Spear Corps, Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi.

According to the official release, Lt General Kalita is on a four-day visit to the north-eastern states. Before reaching Manipur, he had also visited the Spear Corps HQs at Dimapur, Nagaland, on the same day.

During his visit, the Eastern Army Commander reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation and inaugurated a computed tomography (CT) scan facility at the Military Hospital (MH) Rangapahar Military Station, which will benefit soldiers, families and civilians in providing critical health care, an official statement read.

Adding to the community development initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna, the Army Commander also inaugurated a state-of-the-art basketball court at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School in Dimapur.

While interacting with the students and teachers of the school, the Army Commander dedicated the sports facility to the students and commended the effort of all involved in taking forward a shared vision of inculcating sports culture amongst the young generation.

He mentioned that the basketball court symbolises teamwork that fosters discipline, resilience and the positive attitude of working together towards a common goal. He encouraged the students to engage in sports wholeheartedly and make the most of the sports facility.

The Eastern Army Commander also shared the stage with the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio and other distinguished guests while inaugurating a guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School (OBASS) at Chumukedima.

The guest house is the first such facility for OBASS in the country. He mentioned that the creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yesteryear into worthy soldiers of today.

Lt General Kalita commended the dedication of the Old Boys Association for the spirit of camaraderie and for fostering a sense of belonging amongst fellow alumni. He also highlighted that the guestroom is a living testament to the shared experiences, shared dreams and shared aspirations that define the unique bond among the OBASS.

The Eastern Army Commander has also been invited as a chief guest at the Hornbill Festival on December 7, 2023, at Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima. (ANI)

