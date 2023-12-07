Chandigarh, December 7: Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of former MP and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, is getting married to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi on December 22 in a grand ceremony. The wedding will be in Udaipur, and the receptions will be in Pushkar, Adampur and Delhi. More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the events.

On Wednesday, Kuldeep Bishnoi spoke to ThePrint about Bhavya Bishnoi’s wedding on 22 December in Udaipur. He said they have planned three receptions: one in Pushkar on 24 December for guests from Rajasthan, one in Adampur on 26 December for their supporters, and one in Delhi on 27 December for Central leaders. The Pushkar reception also gestures to the bride’s family and Kuldeep’s role in BJP’s victory in the 25 November Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. Parineeti Chopra Gets Married to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan!

Bhavya Bishnoi, a BJP MLA from Adampur, had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar as a Congress candidate but lost to BJP’s Brijendra Singh. Bhavya has a master’s degree from Oxford University and another from Harvard University in the US. Pari Bishnoi, his fiancee, is an IAS officer in Sikkim. She worked in the Petroleum Ministry before becoming the SDM of Gangtok. She asked to be transferred to Haryana in September because her father was ailing. Adampur Assembly By-Election Result 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi Wins Haryana Bypoll by Defeating Congress Candidate Jai Prakash.

Bhavya Bishnoi’s grandfather, Bhajan Lal, was the former Chief Minister of Haryana. He won the Adampur seat eight times from 1968 to 2005, making it their family bastion. His wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson also won the seat later. Bhavya became the BJP MLA from Adampur in 2022 after his father, Kuldeep, left the Congress and joined the BJP.

