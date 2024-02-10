New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony organised at the Bengdubi Military Station on Saturday honoured officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation.

A day before the event, a cultural concert comprising an Army Band Symphony Fusion performance and a theatre play on "Operation Vijay-1971" was conducted on February 9, 2024.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Office (PRO), Guwahati, "Lt General Ram Chander Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, felicitated officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation on February 10."

Lt General Tiwari also conferred the Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation and GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations on units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

During the ceremony, 26 awardees, including 20 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Bar-to-Sena Medals (Distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals, were presented with medals.

In addition, two units were awarded COAS Unit Appreciation and 32 units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit Appreciation.

On this occasion, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, congratulated the awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army.

A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries, school and college students and the proud families of the award winners attended the solemn ceremony.

The nation in general and the Indian Army in particular never fail to honour and care for its brave soldiers and this concept was aptly showcased in the right spirit through the events conducted as a part of this ceremony, said the release. (ANI)

