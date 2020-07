Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) The Eastern Railway is cominp up with a new unit for serious COVID-19 patients at the B R Singh Hospital here, a senior official said on Monday.

The city-headquartered zonal railway, which at present treats patients with non-severe symptoms at its Howrah Orthopaedic Hospital, is likely to set up the unit by next week, medical director of B R Singh Hospital, D C Bhuniya said.

Also Read | Kerala Nun Rape Case: Local Court Cancels Bail of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

"We are finalising the nitty-gritties for starting the unit, and the number of beds in it will be decided upon the requirement," he said.

Railway employees, retired staff and their dependents will have access to the new facility in Sealdah area.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 400 'Fly Parotta Masters' From Puliyur Eager to Return To China to Earn livelihood.

With the number of people infected with COVID-19 increasing, the authorities felt the need for a unit to treat those developing serious symptoms, sources said.

B R Singh Hospital was selected as it is the main medical facility of the Eastern Railway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)