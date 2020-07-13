Ramanathapuram, July 13: Around 400 'fly parotta masters', or Indu Sui Bing in Chinese, from Puliyur in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, want to return to China to make a livelihood. They had flown back to India in January and February due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). China Allows WHO to Send Expert Team to Beijing For Tracing Origin of COVID-19.

A parotta master speaking to the news agency said that he used to make Rs 1 lakh earlier in China, but now his earning is reduced to Rs 4,000. "I was earning Rs 1 lakh earlier, now I earn Rs 4000 driving an auto," Mohandas said. Coronavirus Can Spread Through Food? Shrimp Samples Imported Into China From Equadorian Companies Test COVID-19 Positive, Country Bans Temporary Imports.

These Indian chefs have a successful career at hotels in China making flying bread. It is a popular dish in China and is stuffed with fruits and vegetables. It is also available in the non-vegetarian version.

On average, a parotta master can earn around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 a month in China. While flying bread is normally the main Disha in India, the Indu Sui Bing is served as a dessert in China. The dish has been popular in the neighbouring nation since a few decades.

