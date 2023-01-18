New Delhi, January 18: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference. Assembly Elections 2023 Dates And Full Schedule: Tripura To Vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on 27; Results on March 2.

The Assembly polls in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura were announced on Wednesday, thus beginning the election season in 2023. The CEC said that the terms of the poll-bound states of in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively. Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission To Announce Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura Poll Schedule Today.

"The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each," the CEC said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states."

He also informed that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Noting that the three states have "terrain-related challenges", Kumar reiterated the ECI's commitment in conducting free and fair polls.

"The 3 states have terrain-related challenges, but the Commission is committed to participating free and fair participative accessible and ethical elections in these three states," he said.

The CEC said that the officials from the Commission recently visited the three states and met the officials regarding the poll preparations and directed them to resort to "zero tolerance" for any kind of violence during the elections.

"We recently visited these three states from January 11 to 15, and met all the district collectors, SPs, DGs and all the enforcement agencies. There are only 2-3 states of the entire country in which pre-poll, during the poll or post-poll violence is left. there was no violence in the last 12 elections. With the help of the district administration, we have told them very clearly that society should have zero tolerance for any kind of violence during the elections," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)