Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday corrected the names of several assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam as drafted after the delimitation process earlier this year.

In a corrigendum issued by ECI Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal, the Dergaon assembly constituency was corrected as 'Gual Gaon'.

Similarly, the name of Howarghat (ST) constituency was corrected as Howraghat and a similar correction will be made in Diphu (ST) Lok Sabha seat under which Howraghat falls.

Salakati TC under Kokrajar (ST) assembly constituency shall be corrected to be read as 'Salakati CT', it said.

The Dibrugrah assembly constituency was corrected as Dibrugarh.

'Moran Town (TC)' under Tingkhong assembly constituency shall be corrected to read as 'Moran Town (CT)'.

The extent of Haflong (ST) assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district will be Diyung Valley development block, Jatinga Valley development block, Harangajao IT development block, Diyungbra IT development block, New Sangbar IT development block, Haflong TC, Maibang TC, Mahur TC, Umrangso TC, Langting TC, Harangajao TC and Diyungbra TC, it stated.

The ECI had carried out the delimitation exercise in the state and published the final report on August 11, keeping intact the number of assembly constituencies at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14, while revising the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies.

The ECI statement had reserved 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies for Scheduled Tribes (STs) while one Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

All assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state were delimited (redrawn) based on the 2001 Census.

The last delimitation exercise in Assam took place in 1976 on the basis of the 1971 Census.

