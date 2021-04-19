Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Ahead of the sixth phase of polls in West Bengal slated for April 22, the Election Commission on Monday removed superintendents of police of Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts and the xcommissioner of police of Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate.

The poll panel removed Bhaskar Mukherji from the post of the superintendent of police of Purba Bardhaman, which goes to the poll in the sixth phase, and replaced him with Ajeet Kumar Singh, according to an order of the EC.

In Birbhum, where the voters will exercise their franchise in the eighth and final phase on April 29, the EC replaced superintendent of police Miraj Khalid with Nagendra Nath Tripathi, it said.

The EC also appointed Mitesh Jain in place of Sukesh Jain as the police coomissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, the order said.

The sub-divisional police officer of Bolpur in Birbhum district, Abhishek Roy was also removed by the poll panel and Nagaraj Devarakonda was appointed in his place, it added. PTI

