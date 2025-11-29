New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has firmly cautioned a delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) against influencing or threatening Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the verification of dead, shifted, and duplicate voters, sources told ANI on Friday.

According to sources, the Commission issued a detailed, point-by-point rebuttal to all "baseless allegations and unfounded apprehensions" raised by the AITC delegation. The ECI stressed that the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise is conducted strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions and electoral law.

Sources further said the Commission advised AITC representatives to file any claims and objections only after December 9, when the draft electoral roll will be shared. Until then, they have been told not to interfere in the functioning of BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and District Election Officers (DEOs), who are state government officials on deputation for election duties.

Reiterating constitutional provisions, the ECI reminded the delegation that only Indian citizens are eligible to vote under Article 326 of the Constitution, and foreign nationals cannot be included in the electoral rolls.The Commission also found it "strange," sources said, that the enhanced honorarium approved by the ECI for field staff has still not been disbursed by the state government. ECI has asked that payments be released without further delay.

Emphasising the need for responsible conduct, the Commission told the AITC delegation that while political rhetoric is their prerogative, they must refrain from spreading misinformation about electoral processes.

The ECI underlined that electoral roll preparation and elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and established law, and that all political parties are expected to abide by them, sources added. (ANI)

