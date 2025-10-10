New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a comprehensive online training and assessment programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections, as per an official release.

The two-day programme, held on October 9 and 10, included an online assessment and a doubt-clearing session focused on the nomination process and other key aspects of election management.

A total of 243 ROs and 1,418 AROs participated virtually in the training. Under Section 21 read with Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an RO is designated for each constituency to ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with law and the rules made thereunder.

According to the EC statement, the ROs and AROs are subject to the control, superintendence, and discipline of the Commission during the prescribed period.

The online assessment and doubt-clearing sessions will subsequently cover all phases of election conduct, including the nomination process, qualification and disqualification, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), withdrawal of candidature, symbol allotment, poll-day arrangements, and counting.

National-level master trainers will clarify any doubts the ROs and AROs may have, ensuring they are well-prepared for the smooth conduct of the elections.

ECI also conducted an online briefing session for the CEO, all DEOs and ROs on the Presiding Officer module of ECINET, which is under progressive implementation. Through this module, the Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data on the ECINet App on a two-hourly basis and at the close of polls. The data will be automatically compiled at the RO level, allowing for near-real-time, approximate voting trends to be available.

ECI will also organise a trial run of the Presiding Officers application at all Polling Stations before the poll. The sessions are in addition to the training sessions being organised by the concerned Chief Electoral Officers in their respective States/UTs. (ANI)

