Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with immediate effect, which came into force on January 8, 2022 with the announcement of the schedule for Assembly Elections.

Disclosing this here today, the Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the ECI issued a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, in this regard.

In written communication, the ECI has stated that now the results in respect of General Elections to State Legislative Assembly of Punjab have been declared. Consequently, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect, Raju added. (ANI)

