New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held an interaction with a delegation from Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan.

JDU(S) delegation was led by its National General Secretary and Authorised Representative, KR Shivakumar.

The Election Commission of India said that the meeting is a continuation of the interactions being held by ECI with the Presidents of various National and State Political Parties.

"These interactions provide for a long-felt need for constructive discussions, which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission. This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework, with all stakeholders," the poll body said in a release.

During the past 150 days, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted, including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties, ECI said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan on Thursday said that through Special Intensive Revision, an attack has been carried out by the Centre on the Constitution.

"From the very first day, the opposition has been continuously raising the issue of SIR, but we have not received any assurance from the government, nor has there been any discussion. When such a significant issue is before us, all other topics pale in comparison. Through SIR, an attack has been made on our country's Constitution," Iqra Hasan said.

A press conference was held by the Leader of the Opposition, to which the Election Commission responded, but we know what kind of responses those were. The Election Commission did not answer even a single question," she added.

The INDIA bloc has intensified its protest against the "vote theft" allegations on the Election Commision of India and the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

The opposition parties protested against the revision of voter lists since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session on July 21.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday. (ANI)

