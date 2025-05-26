New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for by-elections to 5 assembly constituencies in four states- Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal and Kerala. According to an official release from the ECI, the polling will be conducted on June 19, and counting is scheduled to take place on June 23.

In Gujarat, by-elections will be held in the Visavadar and Kadi constituencies. These elections will take place in view of the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai and the death of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

In Kerala, the Nilambur seat is lying empty as PV Anvar, supported by the LDF, gave his resignation.

In Punjab, the election will take place in Ludhiana West followed by the death of the sitting MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

In West Bengal, Kaliganj will head for polls to fill the vacant post of Nasiruddin Ahamed after his demise.

ECI said that updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free, fair, and credible elections, with a sustained and intensive focus on improving their quality, health, and fidelity.

After the amendment in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act-1950 by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act-2021, there is a provision of four qualifying dates to enrol as a voter in a year.

Accordingly, the Commission conducted the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll concerning April 1, as the qualifying date, wherein applications were invited from eligible citizens seeking registration in the electoral roll for April 1, as the qualifying date.

After time-bound completion of Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls, the final publication of the electoral roll was done on May 5.

However, the process of continuous updation of electoral rolls will continue till the last date of filing nominations, concerning the proximate qualifying date, in respect to applications received till 10 days before the last date of filing nominations.

Along with the schedule, the ECI also announced new means for improving the voter experience.

The Commission has launched a mobile deposit facility outside polling stations, attributing the increasing use of mobile phones and the challenges they pose, particularly for the elderly and PwD voters.

As per the official release, the Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

It said that the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter.

However, identification documents like the Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with a photograph issued by the Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph can also be shown at the polling station.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included.

The release said that candidates with criminal antecedents are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and through Television channels on three occasions during the campaign period.

A political party that selects candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about their criminal backgrounds on its website, in newspapers, and on Television channels on three occasions.

The Commission has issued directions to facilitate, if approached by any intending candidate, who has been in occupation of accommodation provided by the government any time during the last 10 years before the date of notification of the election, to obtain "No dues certificate" from agencies, authorities, departments dealing with rent, electricity charges, water charges and telephone charges.

As per the schedule, the date of issue of the gazette notification is May 26, last date for making of nominations is June 2, the date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 3, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is June 5.

The date of the poll is June 19, and the date of counting votes is June 23. (ANI)

