Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with the top officials of the Election Commission of India on Friday reviewed poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha.

The Commission held meetings with representatives of political parties in the state.

The review meetings were also held with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, the officials said.

The meetings were held at a hotel in Chennai earlier in the day.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting with ECI, DMK MP RS Bharathi said that they raised the issue of VVPAT machines to the Commission.

He further expressed the party's readiness to fight the elections.

"We have submitted our inputs as a memorandum to the Election Commission and raised the issue of the VVPat machine connected to the Control Unit. We DMK is ready to face the parliament election whether it is conducted in Single phase or Multiphase," DMK MP RS Bharathi said.

While BJP demanded the installation of CCTV cameras at all booths adding that they have also demanded the deployment of para-military forces in sensitive booths.

"As per our state leader, we have told our inputs to the Election Commission. All booths should be installed with CCTV Cameras. DMK have taken control and stopped the installation of CCTV in booths. The tender has been stopped. We have demanded paramilitary forces in sensitive booths," BJP leader Karate Thiagarajan said.

"Star campaigners should be given permission. SPs, DIGs and IGs who favour DMK should be identified and given directions. Election must be done maintaining law and order," he added.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel and other key officials, arrived in Chennai to oversee the preparatory activities. Their visit was part of the Election Commission's effort to ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The delegation met representatives from various recognised political parties. The discussions encompassed crucial aspects such as polling station arrangements, and the implementation of the electoral code of conduct. (ANI)

