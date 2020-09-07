Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case; Timeline of The Alleged Scam.

The couple has been questioned by the central probe agency in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving bank loans to the Videocon group.

The ED, early this year, also attached assets worth Rs 78 crore "in possession of" Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)