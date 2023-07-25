New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has arrested a former district revenue officer-cum-land acquisition collector of Panchkula in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud with the NHAI and the Haryana State Infrastructural and Industrial Cooperation (HSIIDC).

Naresh Kumar Sheokhand was arrested on Monday and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to five days of ED custody after he was produced by the agency before it on Tuesday.

He was non-cooperative and resorted to withholding of relevant information and was misleading the investigation, the ED alleged in a statement.

The money laundering investigation against the officer stems from a Haryana vigilance bureau as well as a CBI FIR that charged him with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant, it said.

Sheokand, the then DRO-cum-LAC of Panchkula, "in connivance with" other private persons fraudulently transferred NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and HSIIDC funds meant for acquisition of lands to "ineligible" persons causing loss to the exchequer of about Rs 38 crore, the ED charged.

These funds, which are "proceeds of crime", were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and invested in purchase of various properties, the agency said.

