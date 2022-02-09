New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A bio mass power plant, 2 captive thermal power plants and land parcels in West Bengal and Jharkhand apart from other assets worth over Rs 1,621 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a probe linked to alleged irregularities in coal block allocation in Jharkhand, the ED said on Wednesday.

The action has been taken against a company called Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd. (CIAL) which was allocated the Chitarpur coal block in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says 'How Do I Reply to Person Who Does Not Listen, Skips Parliament?'.

"The provisionally attached properties (under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) consists of a bio mass power plant, 2 captive thermal power plants, a ferro alloys plant and direct reduced iron plant and parcels of land situated at Durgapur, West Bengal and Saraikela in Jharkhand," the agency said in a statement.

The total value of these properties is about Rs 1,621.93 crore, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'I Believe in Taking Everyone Along, Following Mantra of Unity in Diversity'.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case is based on a January, 2016 FIR of the CBI against CIAL, its promoters and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct in obtaining the coal block.

Probe found that the company "fraudulently" obtained the Chitarpur coal block through misrepresentation of facts, the ED said.

"Huge capital was later infused in CIAL in form of equity shares so as to derive and obtain benefits/gains from the allocated coal block."

"The shares were allotted at a huge premium. This entire infusion of capital of Rs 1,896 crore was done with an intention and in anticipation of undue benefits to be derived and obtained by CIAL in future," it said.

The proceeds derived from the issue of share capital were further invested in fixed assets and projected as untainted property and given colour of a genuine business investment, whereas, the entire process starting with the application for getting a coal block to being awarded the Chitarpur coal block and raising of funds on the strength of tainted property (allocation letter) was a consequence of criminal activities, the agency alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)