New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 1.2 crore of a company in connection with its money laundering probe in an alleged coal scam case.

The properties belong to Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited (JIPL) and they have been provisionally attached by the central agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case against the firm is based on a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

JIPL and its directors were convicted by a special CBI court in 2016, the ED said in a statement.

The ED also filed multiple charge sheets in this case and has attached total assets worth Rs 24.86 crore till now.

After a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in 2012 alleged a Rs 1.86 crore windfall gain to multiple companies in the allotment of coal blocks through the screening committee route, the CBI and the ED were asked to probe these instances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)