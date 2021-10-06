New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 26.98 crore of Rose Valley Group of companies under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a money laundering case.

According to ED, the attached assets are in the form of land, hotels, Bank balance and Demand Drafts.

Rose Valley Group of companies is accused of cheating lakhs of people through its Ponzi schemes.

Earlier on August 24, ED had seized seven luxury vehicles from a posh locality in Kolkata in its ongoing probe against Rose Valley Group.

The ED, in its statement, had said that the seized vehicles were acquired out of the proceeds of crime collected by the companies of Rose Valley which cheated people through its scam mainly in West Bengal and Odisha.

The federal agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against Rose Valley Group of companies, its Chairman Gautam Kundu and others.

ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against the firm, its Chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 and later arrested him in Kolkata.

Multiple charge sheets have been filed by it in this case till now even as the probe continues.In the FIRs, it was alleged that these Group companies had collected a huge amount of money from the common gullible public by floating various fake and fictitious schemes and defaulted the re-payments.ED has already attached and seized properties worth Rs 1,074 crore in the case, the agency mentioned in a statement.

ED had also secured a successful conviction of Arun Mukherjee in February this year. He was holding the debentures of Rose Valley Group of companies. A Special PMLA court in Kolkata had convicted him and awarded imprisonment of seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,50,000. (ANI)

