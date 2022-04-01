New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement, has provisionally attached immovable/movable assets worth Rs 4.07 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case against former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surjit Singh Grewal.

The ED initiated investigation in the case under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau, Punjab against Surjit Singh Grewal, Ex-SSP for incurring excess expenditure above his known lawful sources of income, according to a release by the ED.

The investigation conducted by the Directorate revealed that said Surjit Singh Grewal had laundered the proceeds of crime totalling Rs 4.07 crore and had purchased various immovable/movable properties (lands/vehicles) in his name, in name of family members and other persons known to them over and above the income so earned by them.

The properties involved in offence of Money Laundering were, thus, provisionally attached, the release added. (ANI)

