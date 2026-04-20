New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday named a 36-member core probable group for the upcoming senior men's national coaching camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9, according to a release.

The coaching camp will focus on tactical cohesion, conditioning, and match-simulation sessions as the team aims to fine-tune its preparations in the lead-up to a busy international season, which includes the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games. Also, the squad will look to build rhythm, refine combinations, and strengthen depth across all departments, it added.

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The goalkeeping unit features experienced names, including Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Pawan, alongside emerging talents such as Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh, it added.

In defence, the team will be anchored by stalwarts like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, supported by Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and a promising pool comprising Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Amandeep Lakra.

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The midfield sees a strong blend of experience and youth, with Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad leading the charge. They will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur, it added.

The forward line features an exciting mix of proven performers and rising stars, including Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. They will be supported by Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Maninder Singh.

List of 36-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Men's National Coaching Camp:

Goalkeepers

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak2. Pawan3. Suraj Karkera4. Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar5. Princedeep Singh

Defenders

6. Amit Rohidas7. Jarmanpreet Singh8. Sanjay9. Harmanpreet Singh10. Jugraj Singh11. Sumit12. Poovanna Chandura Boby13. Yashdeep Siwach14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess15. Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders

16. Rajinder Singh17. Manmeet Singh18. Hardik Singh19. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh20. Vivek Sagar Prasad21. Vishnu Kant Singh22. Raj Kumar Pal23. Nilakanta Sharma24. Rosan Kujur25. Manpreet Singh

Forwards

26. Abhishek27. Sukhjeet Singh28. Shilanand Lakra29. Mandeep Singh30. Araijeet Singh Hundal31. Angad Bir Singh32. Uttam Singh33. Selvam Karthi34. Aditya Arjun Lalage35. Maninder Singh36. Dilpreet Singh. (ANI)

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