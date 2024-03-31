New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17.82 crore situated at Narnaul, Haryana and Jaipur, Rajasthan belonging to family members of a notorious gangster of Haryana and aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in a money laundering case.

ED's Chandigarh branch provisionally attached the property belonging to Surender alias Chiku, a notorious gangster of Haryana and aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"ED, Chandigarh has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 17.82 Crore situated at Narnaul, Haryana and Jaipur, Rajasthan in the form of cash, bank account balances and land belonging to family members of Surender @ Chiku, a notorious gangster of Haryana and aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi under the provisions of PMLA, 2002," ED posted on X.

Earlier on March 29, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached immovable property in the form of a residential flat in Chandigarh valued at Rs 86.18 lakh in a money laundering case.

The property belongs to Vijay Pal Singh and Pardeep Baidwan and was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED's Chandigarh branch provisionally attached the immovable property on Thursday in the case of Manjit Kaur and others.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of various First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Law Enforcement Agencies, Chandigarh Police on the basis of complaints received from various complainants under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 against the accused Manjit Kaur and her family members.

ED investigation revealed that Manjit Kaur had lured multiple victims by misrepresenting and impersonating herself as a close associate of the Governor and Chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board, Union Territory Administration and claimed that she was in a committee constituted by the administrator of Chandigarh to re-allot and renovate surrendered properties in Chandigarh under various quotas such as Widow quota and Senior Citizen quota. (ANI)

