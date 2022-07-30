New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable as well as immovable assets worth Rs 2,39,38,681 belonging to accused persons in the case of misappropriation of funds of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the agency said on Saturday.

These properties belong to one Bhaben Maitra, the erstwhile General Manager (Finance), HAL; Bipra Charana Maharana; Sadananda Nayak; Jisudan Khosla; Jayaram Garada Jaganath Apat and late Urdhaba Khosla.

The ED attached their property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case.

An investigation was initiated under PMLA, 2002 on the basis of six FIRs registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by Central Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Corruption Branch, Bhubaneswar against Bhaben Maitra and others who embezzled an amount of Rs 18.75 crore of HAL by forgiving of documents and using the same as genuine during the period from 2013- to 2018, said the ED.

"Investigation revealed that Bhaben Maitra and others have acquired monetary proceed through the commission of crimes and indulged in criminal activities, generated proceeds of crimes, concealed it and acquired various assets to hide their source and projected them as untainted," said the ED.

The properties acquired by those accused of using the proceeds of crime have accordingly been attached under PMLA, 2002, the agency added. (ANI)

