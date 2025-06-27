New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 28.36 crore located at Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Amritsar and Greater Noida in a more than Rs 950 crore bank fraud case linking Sunstar Overseas Ltd, the agency said on Friday.

ED's Gurugram Zonal Office attached the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The federal agency initiated investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandigarh registered against Sunstar SOL, its ex-directors-- Rohit Aggarwal, Rakesh Aggarwal, Naresh Aggarwal, Sumit Aggarwal-- and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 for "committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of more than Rs 950 crore, to a consortium of nine lender banks lead by Karur Vyasya Bank."

ED said its investigation revealed that ex-directors and promoters of SOL laundered the loan amounts availed by the firm through a web of related and controlled beneficially owned entities, a shell entity and a dummy entity.

"Investigation also revealed that ex-directors and promoters of SOL regained actual and indirect control by misusing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceedings of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," said the ED in a statement.

During the investigation, ED conducted searches in January last year and seized cash amounting to Rs 1.19 crore and 226 gms of gold. In July last year, ED arrested three key persons-- Rakesh Gulati (Chartered Accountant), Paramjeet Sharma and Ajay Yadav [Successful Resolution Applicant (SRA)] involved in the conspiracy and diversion of loan funds along with ex-directors and promoters.

Moreover, ED said, it has also attached properties valued at Rs 294 crore in this case in August last year.

Based on the findings, a Prosecution Complaint was filed on August 29 last year, arraigning 25 persons and entities, including the aforesaid entities, ex-directors and promoters and others. Its cognisance was taken by the Special Court (PMLA), Central District, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi on September 25 last year.

During further investigation, ED said, it unearthed additional Proceeds of Crime being "siphoned off and used by its related entity- Star Track Fasteners Pvt Ltd and other properties acquired by ex-directors and promoters and their family members, which have now been attached.

The total value of attached assets in the case so far stands at Rs 322.55 crore, added the agency. (ANI)

