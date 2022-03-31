New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Seized cash amounting to Rs 3.29 crore has been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an investigation into the alleged 2021 recruitment scam in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), the ED said on Thursday.

The criminal case of the federal agency stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) at Panchkula on November 17 last year.

The vigilance bureau booked Anil Nagar, the then deputy secretary of the HPSC, Ashwani Sharma, promoter of Paru Data Solution Private Limited, to whom the work order of scanning of OMR sheets was allotted, and Naveen Kumar, a middleman, for accepting bribes for getting candidates fraudulently qualified in the examination conducted by the commission last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The SVB had seized "bribe money" amounting to Rs 3.29 crore, which has now been provisionally attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

