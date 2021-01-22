New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a 'prosecution complaint' against PVS Sarma, Director of M/s Sanket Media Private Limited on alleged money laundering charges.

In a statement, ED said, "Enforcement Directorate files prosecution complaint against PVS Sarma, Director of M/s Sanket Media Private Limited and others, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cheating and forgery case."

On January 4, ED attached assets of Sarma totalling up to Rs 2.70 crores in this case.

In a tweet, ED had stated, "ED attaches flats, shops, plots, fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts totalling to Rs 2.70 crores belonging to P V S Sarma, Director of M/s Sanket Media Private Limited and others in a case related to cheating and forgery."

On January 21, 2020, the ED had filed a complaint against PVS Sarma's Sanket Media.

In a tweet, ED had stated, "ED files Prosecution Complaint against P V S Sarma, Director of M/s Sanket Media Pvt. Ltd and others, under PMLA in a cheating and forgery case." (ANI)

