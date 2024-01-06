New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of funds worth more than Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said.

The agency had launched the raids on Friday and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets 5-Year Jail Term.

The raids ended Saturday.

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

Also Read | DGP-IGP National Conference in Rajasthan: Borders Security, Cyber-Threats, Radicalisation Discussed at Jaipur Police Conference.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR and the federal agency had arrested ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh and CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd. Sunil Godhwani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)