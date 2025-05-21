Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search operations in various cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Indore and Kolkata, in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in a firm.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said in a social media post.

During the search operations, the ED seized foreign currencies, including US Dollars, Singapore Dollars and Dirhams, amounting to around Rs 6.43 lakh, gold bullion worth Rs 55.74 lakh, and froze bank accounts with a total balance of around Rs 94 lakh, it said.

Property documents, several digital devices, and various incriminating documents were also seized, the agency added.

