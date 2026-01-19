NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19: Dhirubhai Ambani University (DAU), formerly DA-IICT, held its 20th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at its Gandhinagar campus, awarding degrees to 649 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Professor Emeritus, Department of Electrical Engineering, and former Director of IIT Madras, was the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address.

Also Read | Ajaz Khan 'MMS Leak' Video Goes Viral Again: Real or Clickbait?.

The ceremony was presided over by Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti, Member of the Board of Governors. The event was also attended by the university's senior leadership, including Prof. (Dr.) Tathagata Bandyopadhyay, Director General; Dr. G. Venkatesh, Director, School of Technology; Prof. (Dr.) Avinash Dadhich, Director, School of Law; and Shri Siddharth Swaminarayan, Executive Registrar, along with other eminent dignitaries, faculty members, and staff.

The graduating cohort included 348 students from B.Tech (ICT) B.Tech (Mathematics & Computing), B.Tech (Honours) in ICT with minor in Computational Science and B.Tech (EVD).

Also Read | Who Is Gilli Nata? 'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' Winner's Real Name, Career Journey and Rise From Set Assistant to Popular Actor-Comedian.

A total of 295 postgraduate degrees were awarded across M.Tech (ICT), M.Tech (EC), M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (Data Science), M.Sc (Agriculture Analytics), and M.Des (Communication Design) programmes. Additionally, 6 scholars received Ph.D. degrees.

The celebrations commenced on January 16 with a Pre-Convocation Award Ceremony, which recognised academic and professional distinction. The event featured the presentation of the Faculty Appreciation Award 2025 and the Student Research Excellence Award 2025, alongside the felicitation of students for their outstanding achievements in co-curricular activities.

A special message from the President of Dhirubhai Ambani University, Tina Anil Ambani, was shared with the graduating class. In her message, she emphasised that while you continue to push the envelope in terms of technology-driven innovation, let human-centred design be your differentiator. She further added that while chasing your goals, never lose sight of your greatest asset: your health. Physical and mental health underpin every endeavour you embark upon and shore you up in times of stress and struggle. So, be proactive; nurture your bodies and nourish your minds.

Marking its 25-year journey, the University has instituted the Distinguished Alumni Award to recognise alumni who have demonstrated exemplary professional excellence and meaningful societal contribution. The inaugural award has been conferred upon Mr. Pavitar Singh, a 2005 B.Tech (ICT) graduate, in recognition of his notable achievements and long-standing association with DAU. The formal presentation of the award will take place at a dedicated felicitation ceremony to be held separately.

The convocation highlighted DAU's evolution into a multidisciplinary institution and its role in shaping talent across engineering, data science, agriculture analytics, design, and research domains.

For more information, please visit:

YouTube Live Link: www.youtube.com/live/svnspfjC-84

Website Page: www.daiict.ac.in/20th-convocation-dhirubhai-ambani-university

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)