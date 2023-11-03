Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi in connection with the Jharkhand land scam case, sources said.

According to the sources, ED conducted searches based on inputs that witnesses are being influenced in this case and evidence is being destroyed.

ED has also issued summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case.

Soren was summoned earlier by the central agency in mid-August. However, the CM did not answer the summons then, citing his preoccupation with the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

He was asked to appear before the central agency again on August 24 and September 9 but ignored both the summons.

Soren had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the summonses issued against him, saying that the case against him was a clear case of "abuse of law" by the Centre.

He also alleged misuse of the central agencies to destabilise a "democratically-elected government" in Jharkhand. (ANI)

