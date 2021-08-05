Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches on properties linked to Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan here, official sources said on Thursday.

The simultaneous search at the houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations, began at 6 AM, they said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station here where ED officials are conducting searches.

Other properties include his flats and businesses including the National Travels offices in the city, sources added.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.PTI KSU SS

