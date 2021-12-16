New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint in a money laundering case against former Bihar MLA Dadan Singh Pehalwan, his wife Usha Yadav, son Kartar Singh Yadav and Chartered Accountant Dinesh Kumar.

The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Judge (PMLA) in Patna.

"ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint under PMLA, 2002 before the Hon'ble Special Judge (PMLA), Patna in money laundering case against Dadan Singh, ex-minister, Bihar; his wife, Usha Yadav; son, Kartar Singh Yadav and CA, Dinesh Kumar," the probe agency said in a tweet on Thursday.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of five FIRs lodged at various police stations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh against Singh and others.

"Dadan Singh has been a habitual offender and is accused of the several offences under Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Arms Act, 1959 for the crime related to attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, use of Arms and Ammunition in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," the ED had said.

In some cases, the agency said, Singh's wife Usha Devi and his son Kartar Singh Yadav are also co-accused.

"Money Laundering investigation carried so far has revealed that Dadan Singh has invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties and deposits with bank in the name of his family members, so as to project them as untainted," the ED has said.

The former MLA has also attempted to disguise the acquisition of properties untainted by claiming the income from business and operation of companies, however, no such business or operative companies were found to be run by him and his family members. (ANI)

