New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Kankipati Rajesh, IAS and Md Rafiq Memon before the Special PMLA Court, Ahmedabad in a money laundering case.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, New Delhi against Kankipati Rajesh and others under various sections of IPC, Section 43 r/w 66 of IT act, 2000 and section 7 of PC Act, 1988.

The investigation by ED revealed that K Rajesh used to demand and accept illegal gratifications from the general public in lieu of discharging his official duties.

In this way, he generated proceeds of crime and further utilized part of the proceeds of crime in the acquisition of immovable properties, said ED.

During the course of the investigation, K Rajesh was arrested by ED on August 6 under the provisions of PMLA. By the order of the Special Court PMLA, Ahmedabad, Kankipati Rajesh was in the remand of ED till August 12.

Presently, he is in judicial custody. ED has also attached assets worth Rs 1.55 crore in the form of two immovable properties situated at Surat, bank balance and fixed deposits of the accused in the case on October 3 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

