Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen bank deposits worth Rs 21 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" sale of drugs by private de-addiction centres in the northern state, official sources said Wednesday.

The agency had conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab apart from some in Mumbai on July 18.

Also Read | 'Tanvi the Great': After Madhya Pradesh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher's Movie Tax-Free in the National Capital.

The federal probe agency's investigation stems from various FIRs filed by Punjab Police against a doctor named Amit Bansal, a pharmaceutical company, a drugs inspector and some others.

Bansal runs 22 drug de-addiction centres across Punjab, the sources said.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Busts Al-Qaeda Module, 4 Arrested for Radicalising Youth, Promoting Jihad and Inciting Violence Online (See Pics and Video).

Bank deposits worth Rs 21 crore have been frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Officials had said private de-addiction centres like the ones run by Bansal have been entrusted by the Punjab government to provide BNX (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) medicine to patients enrolled in their facilities, so that they can be weaned away from narcotics.

It was found that these medicines meant for rehabilitation of drug addicts were allegedly being taken in "excess" quantity for a "new kind of drug abuse", they said.

The sources claimed Bansal, through his de-addiction centres, "misused" the facilities and was involved in "illegal" sale of such drugs.

A drugs inspector named Rupinder Kaur was also searched as the official allegedly assisted Bansal in forwarding incorrect inspection report related to pilferage of medicine from his hospitals, as per the sources.

A pharma company named Rusan Phrama Limited, manufacturer of BNX, was also covered during the action that day.

Medicine stock register, property purchase agreements and other documents "critical" in establishing the financial trail and uncovering the modus operandi of the entities involved were seized on July 18, the agency had said in a statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)