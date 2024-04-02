Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): After the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at BJP and said that this showed that the BJP is misusing the central agencies to suppress opposition leaders and the ED is reduced to the Extortion Department of the BJP.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. This shows that the BJP is misusing the central agencies to suppress and politically arrest opposition leaders. Sanjay Singh has got bail and he can get involved in his party affairs also. Enforcement Directorate has knelt down before BJP. ED has been reduced to the Extortion Department and an Extended Department of the BJP."

She further said that once he is out he will keep his viewpoint to the public.

"The BJP is afraid that it won't cross 200 seats so it is using ED to arrest opposition leaders. CM Arvind Kejriwal has been elected by the people twice by a huge mandate. In Punjab the AAP is running a government. He is running the party since last 10 years and won two important states and still he is being treated in this way. Constitution does not stop him from performing his duties as CM," she further said.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna earlier in the day directed the release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in the money laundering case relating to irregularities in excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate informed the apex court that the agency had no objection to Singh getting bail. The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case. According to ED, Sanjay Singh was alleged to be involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators. (ANI)

