Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case, questioned several aids of Dawood Ibrahim on Tuesday, said Enforcement Directorate.

During interrogation, Chhota Shakeel's relative, Salim revealed that gangster Chhota Shakeel is in Karachi, Pakistan, added the ED.

Salim also revealed that Chhota Shakeel used to work for Dawood Ibrahim and they lived near Ghazi Shah Peer Mazar in Clifton, Karachi. (ANI)

