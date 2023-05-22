Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil was on Monday questioned for more than nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS.

Patil reached the ED's office in south Mumbai at around 11.50 am in the presence of a large number of the party supporters. He came out of the office at around 9:25 pm.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams SGPC Chief for Extending Exclusive Rights To Telecast Gurbani at Golden Temple to Badals' TV Channel.

"After questioning for over nine hours, Jayant Patil was allowed to go," an official said.

As soon as he came out, Nationalist Congress Party leaders and workers surrounded him.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Two Gifts for Central Employees in July As Govt May Hike DA and Fitment Factor.

The 61-year-old MLA from the Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance before the ED on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

He was subsequently asked to appear on May 22.

Patil told reporters earlier this month that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)