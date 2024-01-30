New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has left the Enforcement Directorate office after eight hours of questioning in the money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-job scam.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was seen waving to his supporters outside the ED office.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office around 11.35 am amid heavy security deployment and a large number of RJD members and supporters who raised slogans in support of Tejashwi Yadav.

He appeared before the probe agency a day after his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was questioned for nearly ten hours by the central agency in the same case.

Lalu is being quizzed for his alleged involvement in the Land for Jobs scam. The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then-Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration, which was much less than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal. The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the railways.

At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering.

The CBI also filed a charge sheet in this case. (ANI)

