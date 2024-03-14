New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at 13 locations, in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi in connection with an ongoing sand mining case related to former Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The searches covered the residence of Gayatri Prajapati, his wife and sons in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Amethi; Maharashtra's Mumbai; and Delhi among other locations.

Also Read | Bihar Teen Vanishes at New Delhi Railway Station to Avoid Trip to Freezing Leh, Found After 18-Hour Police Search.

The searches are still underway in close coordination with state police forces under provisions of the Money Laundering Act case initiated by the ED in 2021.

The case originates from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department against Prajapati and his associates. The charges include illegal sand mining and possession of disproportionate assets, among others.

Also Read | PM Modi Gets Death Threat: Delhi Police Register FIR Against Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan for 'Threatening' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ED, in January, seized four Mumbai flats and several land parcels in Lucknow, collectively valued at more than Rs 13 crore, belonging to Prajapati, his family, and associates. This action followed searches conducted by the ED.

According to the ED, Prajapati, during his tenure as the mining minister of Uttar Pradesh, abused his official position to amass significant assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, in the names of family members and close associates. These assets were not in line with their known sources of income.

The former minister and his family allegedly engaged in money laundering, channelling illicit funds accumulated during his government tenure through fictitious transactions to acquire multiple assets.

Furthermore, the agency claimed that Prajapati utilized bank accounts belonging to his family members to deposit illegitimate cash obtained from his unlawful activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)