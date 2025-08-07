New Delhi (India) August 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out search operations at 12 locations spread across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra as part of its ongoing probe into a massive fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam involving Rs 750 crore, officials said.

The searches have been underway since early morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, the case involves a network of shell companies and unauthorised financial channels used to generate and launder fraudulent ITC claims.

The investigation originated from the arrest of Shiva Kumar Deora, alleged to be the mastermind of the syndicate. Deora was taken into custody in May 2025 and was chargesheeted last month. Officials say his interrogation and seized evidence revealed the involvement of several other individuals and firms in laundering the proceeds of crime.

As per the officials, the ongoing search operation is based on credible leads that helped the agency identify additional beneficiaries and financial conduits within the illicit network.

The objective of the operation is to trace the broader money trail and recover incriminating material linked to the proceeds of crime. (ANI)

