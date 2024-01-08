Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur seat in the Karnataka assembly.

The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts as part of a investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED case is understood to have been filed on the basis of some local police FIRs.

Nanjegowda is also the president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd.

