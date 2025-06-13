New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has restituted the attached properties worth Rs 611 crore (value of properties at the time of attachment) to the victims of Ponzi schemes launched by Agri Gold group of companies, the agency said on Friday.

ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office successfully accomplished the process of restitution of the property. The present market value of the impugned properties is expected to be more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1933504260571799947

In May 2025, ED filed restitution application under Section 8(8) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before Special PMLA Court Hyderabad for release of movable and immoveable properties attached by it to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Andhra Pradesh [in so far as such properties were also attached by Andhra Pradesh CID] so that such attached properties could be restored to the victims of the Agri Gold Ponzi schemes under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (APPDFE) Act, 1999.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

The court vide order dated June 10, 2025, has allowed the restitution petition filed by ED thereby paving the way for the restoration of attached assets to the victims. The attached assets for which restitution has been allowed by the court include 397 parcels of agricultural land, residential and commercial plots and apartments.

Out of the total 397 attached immovable properties, 380 are in the state of Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Telangana and four in Karnataka.

ED initiated an investigation against the Agri Gold group of companies in 2018 on the basis of several First Information Reports registered in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar. The Agri Gold group of companies had collected deposits from around 19 lakh customers and 32 lakh account holders in the name of real estate investment with a promise of high returns or a residential plot.

ED investigation revealed that "Agri Gold Group ran a fraudulent Collective Investment Scheme in the guise of a real estate business, for which more than 130 companies were floated."

"These companies used to collect deposits as 'advances for plots' from depositors, without commensurate land being available with the company. By adhering to this business module, the accused lured lakhs of gullible persons and got deposits from them," said the ED in a statement.

"These funds were thereafter diverted to various industries like Power/Energy, Dairy, Entertainment, Health (Ayurvedic), Farm Land Ventures etc., without the knowledge of the depositors and the companies defaulted in returning the deposits either in cash or in kind as agreed upon."

Thousands of commission agents were engaged by the Agri Gold group to lure people, and they managed to collect around Rs 6380 crore from more than 32 lakh investor accounts, it further said.

During the course of the PMLA investigation, movable and immovable properties spread across various states worth around Rs 4,141.2 crore were attached by the ED.

The ED had also arrested Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao and Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad in December 2020 and filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Special PMLA Court, Nampally, Hyderabad against 14 accused persons and entities in February 2021.

Cognisance of the offence of money laundering against all the accused was taken by the court on August 29, 2023. Subsequently, Supplementary Prosecution Complaint was filed on March 28, 2024 against 22 accused, and cognisance of the same was taken by the court on November 4, 2024.

In the instant case, ED had earlier restituted properties worth Rs 3,339 crore (present market value of more than Rs 6,000 crore) in the month of February 2025. The total value of properties restituted in this case now stands at Rs 3,950 crore (present market value of more than Rs 7,000 crore).

This restitution exercise marks a significant step in ED's efforts to restore properties to their rightful claimants and to ensure that proceeds of crime are returned to those affected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)