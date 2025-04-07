Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of state minister K N Nehru, official sources said.

The realty company -- TVH Group -- was founded by KN Ravichandran.

The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group, the sources said.

Ravichandran is the brother of KN Nehru, the Tamil Nadu minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply.

Details of the ED operation are awaited.

