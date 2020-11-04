New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condemned the "sudden arrest" of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

The Guild, in a statement, said it is shocked to learn about the arrest of Goswami.

Noting that Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case, the Guild said, "We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing."

The Guild called upon the Maharashtra chief minister to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

