Huawei owned Honor 10X Lite is all set to be launched globally on November 10, 2020. The company has sent out invites of the launch event & will also be revealing some of its partnerships with other brands. The smartphone will be introduced as the successor to the Honor 9X Lite that was launched in April this year. The online launch event will commence at 6:30 pm IST. The link to the live stream is likely to be share soon. The company has not shared any information on pricing & availability of Honor 10X Lite. However, Honor Russia's website showcases the smartphone with a punch-hole camera & two shades - Green & Purple. Honor V40 Series Specifications Leaked Online, Likely to Be Launched in December 2020.

Honor 10X Lite (Photo Credits: Honor Russia)

In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is likely to be powered by Kirin 710A SoC with 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For photography, might sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there could be an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Honor 10X Lite may come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The device might get connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. Pricing & other specifications of Honor 10X Lite will be revealed during its launch event.

