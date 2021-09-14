New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Authorities at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have taken against several poultry units and chicken shops, allegedly being run illegally.

The EDMC on Tuesday said the action was taken in Sunder Nagri area.

"The Veterinary Department of the EDMC has taken strict action against illegal poultry and chicken shops in Sunder Nagri area with the help of the Delhi Police," the civic body said in a statement.

During the action, several items like drums were destroyed, and many other items were seized, it said.

