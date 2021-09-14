Bali-based Amazon SEO listing expert, Bar Am-David, started the agency with his wife after significant success providing similar services through Fiverr and Upwork.

Ever since the pandemic drove more business online, Amazon sellers have been flocking to Amazon listing agency, AMZ SEO HUB, skyrocketing their revenue to triple their pre-pandemic earnings, the company announced today. The agency has seen many of its Covid-era sales come from 3 package levels of services for 1 to 10 listings of their SEO optimized Amazon text and from their Amazon PPC campaigns.

After establishing successful Top Rated Fiverr Pro Verified and Top Rated Upwork accounts providing Amazon listing services, Digital Nomads Bar Am-David and his wife, Louise, started AMZ SEO HUB to expand their reach. Through their agency, they offer Amazon copywriting, SEO, keyword research, PPC, and A+/EBC content to help Amazon sellers looking to stand out from competitors.

Bar and Louise used their position as Fiverr’s only ASM certified Amazon Product Listing Specialists and their hundreds of five-star reviews across both of their Top Rated status Fiverr and Upwork as a launching pad for starting their own agency.

“People really needed help once Covid hit and there was even more intense competition to get found on Amazon.” Said Bar. “By scaling our Amazon listing optimization services across Fiverr, Upwork, and our own agency, AMZ SEO HUB, we were able to help a lot of businesses get found and grow their sales in the extremely challenging market they were facing.”

In the six years since Bar and Louise have been providing freelance Amazon listing services, they have helped thousands of new and existing Amazon FBA and FBM sellers increase their sales and outperform their competitors with Amazon SEO. While Bar and Louise studied under multi-million-dollar Amazon seller Jason Katzenback& Harvard educated Matt Clark to master their skills, they attribute a large part of their success to how they treat their clients.

“We’re a family business that truly cares about our clients.” Said Bar. “Clients enjoy working with us because they know that their satisfaction is guaranteed. We treat the success of their listings as though their business is our own and this is what keeps them happy and coming back.”

Amazon sellers who need help gaining visibility for their listings can contact Bar and Louise for assistance through their Top Rated Fiverr Pro Verified Account, their Top Rated Upwork account, or through their agency, AMZ SEO HUB.

About Bar Am-David

Pro Amazon listing services providers Bar Am-David and his wife, Louise, started their digital nomad lives after leaving behind the 9-5 UK rat race for more beach-worthy pastures in Bali. As Top Rated Pro Verified Fiverr.

Sellers, Top Rated Upwork sellers, and owners of the rapidly growing agency, AMZ SEO HUB, Bar and Louise have helped thousands of Amazon sellers get found online through Amazon’s vast universe of products. For more information and help with creating optimized Amazon listings or Amazon PPC campaigns, feel free to contact them via their website.