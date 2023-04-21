New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the 67th Annual Art Exhibition and interacted with aspiring artists who displayed their artworks at the exhibition.

This exhibition, hosted by the Kejriwal Government's College of Art, attracted art lovers and academic professionals from all over the country who witnessed a diverse range of artworks.

While interacting with the art students, Atishi encouraged them to use their artistic skills positively and contribute towards a better society, officials said.

She also conferred awards on the artists and students of the College of Arts.

“Art serves as a unique medium to express one's ideas to a wider audience, and artists have a responsibility to use their talent and creativity to contribute positively to society. They must consider the messages they are conveying through their art and ensure that they are accurate, respectful, and have the potential to inspire positive change,” Atishi said.

The artworks showcased in the exhibition are thought-provoking and show that the budding artists are deeply concerned about their surroundings and have a great sense of responsibility.

“Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the government is focusing on developing all forms of education, and art is one of them. We will ensure all world-class facilities to students so that they can develop their talent to build a better nation,” Atishi said.

The exhibits at the College of Arts were executed using innovative technologies and inspired designs and encompassed creative works of advertisements, animation, posters, photography, display designs, packaging designs, illustrations and more.

