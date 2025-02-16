Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and also performed ganga pujan on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "By and large, we feel very pure. This is a great blessing from my ancestors, a gift to society, and a reflection of our eternal civilization that has been so kind to all of us. Today, I felt an overwhelming sense of compassion during the Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam, a place of deep respect in our tradition, which we are fortunate to experience after 144 years. We don't know how many generations ago our ancestors participated in this, nor how many more generations will get this privilege. This is one of the most important moments of my life, a truly joyous and sacred experience."

Further he added, I offer my prayers to God Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the Mother Ganga, and Triveni Sangam. The Kumbh, with its massive crowds and spiritual significance, is not just an event--it is a manifestation of our faith and civilization."

When asked about Lalu Yadav's statement, Pradhan said, "however, it is disheartening to hear remarks, like those from Lalu Yadav, who dismiss the importance of the Kumbh, calling it useless. On this sacred occasion, I do not wish to speak negatively of anyone, but Kumbh is an essential part of our heritage. It represents the unwavering faith of our people, and it is this belief that sustains the Kumbh. Devotees come with immense patience, and as long as there is faith, the Kumbh will continue to thrive."

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station that claimed the lives of at least 18 people.

When asked about his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh, Lalu said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless)."

The ongoing Mahakumbh witnessed over 3.75 million pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam until 8 am on Sunday, February 16, officials said.

According to officials, no Kalpwasis remain at the venue, while the cumulative number of devotees who have taken the sacred bath till February 15 has surpassed 514.7 million. The influx of pilgrims continues as the religious gathering progresses.

The local administration reported that 17 million devotees took a dip on Paush Purnima, followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima.

As of 4:00 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million devotees had taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam. The Mahakumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

