New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday inaugurated a 'Future Lab' at the Vivekanand School in Anand Vihar here and felicitated students who performed well in board exams, and national and international competitions.

A 'Future Lab' is an AI-based lab that includes tools like coding kits, robotics sets, learning platforms, and interactive sensors, giving students early exposure to emerging technologies, according to an official.

Calling the lab a platform to nurture creativity and innovation, Sood said it would encourage students to learn technology and become creators.

"This lab is not just a space for learning. It is a platform to build imagination and curiosity. Our goal is to prepare future innovators," he said, addressing a gathering of students, teachers and parents.

The minister also acknowledged the role of families in a child's academic journey, saying, "Success is never an individual effort. Parents equally deserve appreciation for their support and sacrifice".

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's ideals, Sood urged students to stay curious, face challenges with courage, and maintain both physical and mental strength.

"Just as Swami Vivekananda represented India at the world stage in Chicago in 1893, today's youth must carry that legacy forward with self-confidence, hard work and integrity," he said.

The minister also spoke about the growing importance of artificial intelligence and advised students to approach it responsibly. "Don't fear AI. Use it wisely. Prepare yourself for the future," he said.

Calling students the architects of tomorrow, Sood said they would play a key role in shaping the country's future when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047.

"Education is the launchpad that will enable that journey," he added.

